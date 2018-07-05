District of Guysborough to remove dog specific breeds from its Dog By-Law

It’s good news for some dog owners in the area.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough voted to remove mention of specific dog breeds from its dog by-law. Warden Vernon Pitts said the issue came to his attention last week after a resident received a letter telling them to find a new home for their dog.

Pitts said council hadn’t looked at its by-law since 2004, noting it was time for a review. He said they gathered information over the years as to how the by-law worked, and it has been referred back to staff for further examination and an eventual return to council.