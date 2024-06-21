District of Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts Says it will be a busy summer of Events in Guysborough County

Municipality of the District of Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts is looking forward to a busy summer in the municipality.

Pitts pointed to the numerous festivals, concerts, and community events which help bring people into the area. He noted some folks also return to the area from spots like the US and overseas for things like the Festival Savalette in Larry’s River, which is part of Guysborough’s District 6, represented by Pitts on council.

Other major events in the municipality include Guysborough Come Home Week, Smokey Hollow Holidays in Country Harbour, and Canso’s Stan Rogers Folk Festival and the Canso Regatta. Pitts said tourism is big in Guysborough County, calling it one of the things that drives the local economy.