District of Guysborough’s Property Tax Rates remain unchanged as Council Adopts 2023-2024 Budget

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough passed their 2023-2024 budget at the regular council meeting on Wednesday. All tax rates in the municipality remain unchanged from the previous year: $0.77 per $100 of assessment for residential/resource property and $2.74 per $100 of assessment for commercial property. The tax rate for properties containing seasonal tourist businesses is reduced to $2.06 per $100 of assessment. Taxes for District 8, the former Town of Canso remain at $1.5126 per $100 of assessment for residential/resource property and $1.3470 per $100 of assessment for commercial property.

This year’s budget also increases the low-income tax exemption from $30,000 to $35,000 and increases the rebate amount from $100 to $200.

The municipality announced a new initiative, the Community Care Program aimed at mitigating the increasing cost of living. Through this program funding will be allocated to groups such as $10,000 to the Guysborough and Area Food Bank, $5,000 for the Upper Big Tracadie Seniors Action Club Food Card Program, and $23,000 to school breakfast programs.

Significant capital grant funding was allocated to the Mulgrave Road Theatre, which receives $300,000; and $200,000 to the Seven Communities Recreation & Volunteer Fire Department.