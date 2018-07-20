Smith & Fraser
District of Guysborough seeking Doctors

Council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough is looking for doctors

During a regular meeting of council, members heard a report from municipal clerk Ashley Cunningham who attended a session in Halifax regarding doctor recruitment. Following the meeting, CAO Barry Carroll said doctor recruitment is high on list of priorities for all municipalities.

 

Carroll said council is working with the local hospital foundation and supporting them in their efforts to bring new doctors to the area.