District of St. Mary’s Adding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s in partnership with Nova Scotia Power announced plans to expand the availability of electric vehicle charging stations located within Sherbrooke. Construction will begin soon on three fast-charging units to be located in the parking lot of the municipal building located at 8296 Highway 7. These units will be available twenty-four hours a day and Nova Scotia Power will install lighting for evening and night-time use.

Warden James Fuller said the location was chosen for the ability of current power lines to handle the additional load, adding the municipality continues to search for locations to add to the network of charging stations already available.

Construction and operation of these stations is predicted to wrap up before the summer travel season is in full swing.