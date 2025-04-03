District of St. Mary’s Adopts Balanced $4.7 million Municipal Budget

District of St. Mary’s Council has approved its municipal budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The residential tax rate is set at 98 cents per $100 of assessment, while the commercial rate is $2.29. Both rates are up by two cents per $100 of assessment.

Warden James Fuller says it’s a balanced budget with expenditures totalling $4.7 millon. Fuller says there are a number of highlights in this budget

Fuller says they are also establishing a reserve fund for fire departments for new equipment.

Fuller says they are also increasing support for lower income families and seniors for property tax exemption, moving to a tiered system

Council’s current policy in support non-profit organizations has been adjusted, providing better grant flexibility and extending the deadline for organizations to apply.

There’s increased tourism support, highlighting many opportunities in the municipality for eco-tourism, recreation and educational experiences.

The municipality’s capital budget is $715,393.