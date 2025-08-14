District of St. Mary’s announces a Mandatory Water Conservation Order for customers of the Sherbrooke Water Utility, beginning Friday

Effective August 15, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s will initiate a mandatory water conservation order to all residential and commercial customers of the Sherbrooke Water Utility.

The following activities are banned under the order: watering of lawns, trees, shrubs, flower beds, filling pool, washing down walkways, driveways and washing vehicles. Residents may still water vegetable gardens but are urged to do so sparingly.



The Municipal Public Works staff will monitor and enforce these measures. Violations of these mandatory rules may be subject to having water service disconnected.

These mandatory water conservation measures will be in place until Sherbrooke Lake has once again gained sufficient levels. The municipality thanked all residents and businesses in advance for their cooperation and for using water resources in a responsible manner.