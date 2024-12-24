District of St. Mary’s Awards Contract for Removal of Construction and Demolition Materials from the Transfer Station in Liscomb

District of St. Mary’s Municipal Council has awarded a tender for the removal of construction and demolition materials that have been accumulating at the local transfer station in Liscomb for several years.

At a special meeting held on Monday, council chose Nova Construction with a bid of $182,450 before HST.

Warden James Fuller says construction and demolition debris has been an issue vexing the municipality for several years. Fuller says with often conflicting information from provincial officials and the extreme cost of engineering a new cell at its transfer station, the waiting has gone on long enough. He adds council is acting decisively and is taking the first step in the ongoing process towards the return of C & D service to its residents.

Removal is expected to begin in early January with completion before the end of the month. Materials will be transported to a facility equipped to dispose of it safely.