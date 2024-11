The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s hosted its first council meeting after last month’s municipal election, and selected James Fuller as its warden, and Beulah Malloy as its deputy warden.

The rest of council includes District 1 Councillor Emma Tibbo, District 2 councillor Dana O’Connell, and District 4 councillor Scott Beaver.

The first meeting of the new council ran October 30th, and included the nominations for Warden and Deputy Warden.