Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

District of St. Mary’s Council Discuss a Dry Hydrant Installation in Liscomb and Set Date for AGM

Jan 15, 2025 | Local News

During Monday’s regular council meeting for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, council acted on two items of public importance.

Dry Hydrant

Council approved the installation of a new dry hydrant in the fire district covered by the Liscomb Volunteer Fire Department. Warden James Fuller stated access to a reliable water source is vital for rural fire departments, adding St. Mary’s is committed to the installation of one new hydrant a year on a rotating basis for all eight of the local fire agencies.

Council also approved the date of April 2, for the municipality’s Annual General Meeting.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year