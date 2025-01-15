District of St. Mary’s Council Discuss a Dry Hydrant Installation in Liscomb and Set Date for AGM

During Monday’s regular council meeting for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, council acted on two items of public importance.

Council approved the installation of a new dry hydrant in the fire district covered by the Liscomb Volunteer Fire Department. Warden James Fuller stated access to a reliable water source is vital for rural fire departments, adding St. Mary’s is committed to the installation of one new hydrant a year on a rotating basis for all eight of the local fire agencies.

Council also approved the date of April 2, for the municipality’s Annual General Meeting.