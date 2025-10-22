District of St. Mary’s Distributes Thousands of Litres of Water as Residents Struggle with Dry Wells from Drought

Residents of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s continue to feel the impact of this summer’s drought on water supply on their wells.

There is only one muncipal water system in the District of St. Mary’s, serving the community of Sherbrooke. Sherbrooke’s water system remains on mandatory conservation measures.

Residents living outside of Sherbrooke rely on their wells, and many have run dry.

St. Mary’s District Warden James Fuller says the municipality has distributed thousands of litres of water,

Fuller says the municipality is gratefull for the support of the provincial EMO program that is supplying them with a lot of water, but the demand is so high. Fuller says it has also received donations of pallets of bottles of water from companies and individuals; which has helped tremendously to meet the need.

Fuller says what is needed is a week or two of steady rain.