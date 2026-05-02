District of St. Mary’s issues Expressions of Interest on Options for a Long-Term Pharmacy for the Municipality

The District of St. Mary’s has issued an Expression of Interest to explore options for setting up a long-term pharmacy for the municipality.

Since last year, a pharmacy has operated out of a temporary modular located with limited capacity. The municipality is looking for a permanent solution in finding a home for a pharmacy. As part of that process, the municipality may make a property it owns at 8164 Highway 7 available for purchase.

In a release, the District of St. Mary’s stresses it is not seeking to partner directly with a pharmacy operator. The municipal unit states the proponents will be expected to establish any required relationships with pharmacy retailers or operators independently.

Submissions for the Expression of Interest are due by 4 p.m. on June 19th. Additional information and submission requirements and timelines are available on the District of St. Mary’s web site.