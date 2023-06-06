District of St. Mary’s Municipal Council to drop to Five Members from Seven

The size of council for the District of St. Mary’s is dropping from seven to five.

The Municipality previously applied to the board to reduce the number of councillors by two. A Nova Scoita Utility and Review Board hearing was held in October in St. Mary’s, with one letter of comment and no requests to speak.

Reasons given in the application include strong public support to reduce the size of council shown in survey results and comments, a recommendation in the last UARB decision to reduce council size, and a small population and therefore small number of electors per councillor.

The Municipality will file new digital maps for the polling districts. An Order will be issued after the Board receives the new descriptions/digital maps for the polling districts.