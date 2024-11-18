District of St. Mary’s Planning a Sparkle and Skate Holiday Celebration to Launch the Festival Season

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is kicking off the festive season with a Sparkle and Skate Holiday celebration on Saturday, November 30. The event will include a tree lighting, caroling, a skate and social, and then fireworks at the Sherbrooke Village parking lot. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m..

St. Mary’s newly elected warden James Fuller said with the Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas not taking place this year, the municipality decided to step up and have a smaller but exciting alternative this year.

Fuller said everyone is welcome, noting there are plenty of holiday related events taking place in and around the area.