District of St. Mary’s Provides Drinking Water to Residents who are Having Challenges with their Wells

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is helping some local residents who are dealing with the recent dry spell in the province.

St. Mary’s Warden James Fuller said in cooperation with the provincial Emergency Management office, the municipality has drinking water for folks whose wells are affected by the current drought.

Fuller said the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Town of Mulgrave are doing the same thing, noting the provincial government offered to reimburse for the water, and will be shipping water later this week.