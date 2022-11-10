District of St. Mary’s receives $189,473 in Federal Support

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, announced an investment of $189,473 to the Municipality of the

District of St. Mary’s for enhancements in the community.

Fraser said said the federal government contiues to invest in small commuities, noting it is improtnat that when the federal government spends money,that they understand there is more to Canada than major centres.

ACOA is providing $120,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the municipality to implement part of the Sherbrooke Streetscapes Plan. This involves creating safer and more accessible pathways for people of all ages and abilities. Installing curbed sidewalks and crosswalks will also provide better pedestrian and traffic flow through Sherbrooke’s downtown core. The improvements will encourage residents and visitors to explore local businesses and services, contributing to Sherbrooke’s social connectivity and the vitality of the economy.

Infrastructure Canada is also providing $47,500 to the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s to help the community develop its Active Transportation Plan. The municipality plans to create a roadmap to implement a network of trails for walking, biking and rolling that will enable residents to get to their destination while spending more time outside and getting active.

Additionally, $21,973 through Employment and Social Development Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program will help the municipality deliver its Tech Savvy Seniors program, which will provide seniors with tablets and technology training to help them connect with their families to combat social isolation and remain in their homes longer.