District of St. Mary’s receives just over $33,000 from the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment and Community

Warden James Fuller said with the future expansion of the acute care facility and increasing demands on the regional hospital, the need for all levels of healthcare professionals is greater than ever, adding the District of St. Mary’s is committed to providing a safe, active, and welcoming community for current and future neighbors in the healthcare field.

A release from the municipality states the funding helps address several cultural and social barriers healthcare professionals may face when integrating into a new community. By providing a regular platform for appreciation, such as the monthly appreciation day and the annual healthcare worker appreciation event, this project fosters a sense of belonging and community.

The release states these events give all healthcare staff an opportunity to gather, share experiences, and build relationships with their colleagues, reducing feelings of isolation and increasing social cohesion.