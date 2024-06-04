District of St. Mary’s Takes Steps to Address the Housing Crisis

The District of St. Mary’s is taking steps to addressing the ongoing housing crisis. Chief Administrative Officer Doug Patterson for the municipality part of the problem is the lack of available housing close to services. As part of its plan, the District of St. Mary’s is committing approximately a 50 acres of municipal land on the edge of Sherbrooke between Stonewall Park and St. Mary’s Education Centre for housing development.

Patterson says it wants public input on what should be part of this development, so it’s launching an online web survey to gain feedback from area residents and local businesses.

Patterson says following public input, the next step is what’s called a Neighbourhood Concept.

The online web survey will be launched on the District of St. Mary’s web site this week

