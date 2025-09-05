District of St. Mary’s to Honour First Responders

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is hosting its annual first responders recognition awards night on Monday, September 8 at the Sherbrooke Village Exhibition Centre.

This year they are handing out 34 awards, with EHS Police and firefighters receiving recognition. All were nominated by their respective chiefs. St. Mary’s Warden James Fuller said the is the second time the municipality held such an event.

The Warden said anyone wanting to attend the event is welcome and there will be snacks.