District of St. Mary’s to Purchase a Property in Sherbrooke to Increase Housing Availability

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s entered into an agreement to purchase property in Sherbrooke with the idea of increasing housing availability. This property, the location of the former House of Jade restaurant, is located at the intersection of Highway 7 and Sonora Road.

Warden James Fuller said they plan to add six to eight housing units, with the goal of providing housing units that are custom designed for seniors, singles, and young families.

The municipality will issue a request for proposals to engage developers. The funding was made available through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund.