District of St. Mary’s to Seek Funding from the Province to Purchase Two Drones for its Fire Departments

St. Mary’s District Council has approved a motion to be the lead applicant in seeking funds from the province’s Emergency Services Provider Grant to purchase two specialized drones to be used by fire departments in the municipality. There are eight separate fire departments in the municipality that provide fire and medical first responding services to the community.

The drones, equipped with thermal imaging cameras could be used by first responders in pinpointing heat detection in both field, forest and structure fires, reconnaissance and surveillance of smoke and heat patterns not available from the ground, and body temperature detection for search and rescue operations. The drones would require operators to have an Advanced Drone Pilot’s license from Transport Canada.

The drones would be placed in strategic locations at local fire departments and would be utilized through existing mutual aid agreement. The initiative was spearheaded by St. Mary’s Warden James Fuller, who says the time is right for this type of equipment.

The cost of the drones and training is estimated at between $32,000 and $40,000, with up to 90 per cent of the cost covered by the grant. The municipality would cover the balance.