District of St. Mary’s to Take its Municipal Council Meetings on the Road

The District of St. Mary’s is hosting its regular council meetings to each of its seven districts over

the next number of months.

St. Mary’s Warden Greg Wier said council had planned on setting up meetings in the seven districts earlier in the term, but covid 19 precautions put the plan on hold. This month’s meeting is set for the Goshen Community Centre on July 11.

Weir said the idea is to help make the meetings more accessible and let people get a better understanding of their representation.

Council usually takes a break in August, but will head to the Indian Harbour Lake for a meeting on September 12. Weir said they are hoping for good turnouts, noting they received some positive feedback already from residents. He noted it is something he suspects will happen once or twice a term, noting council will see how the first tour goes.