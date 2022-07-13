District of St. Mary’s Warden Greg Wier Pleased with First Meeting in Municipal Districts

District of St. Mary’s Warden Greg Wier said he was pleased with council’s recent change of scenery.

St. Mary’s council held its regular monthly meeting in Goshen on July 11, as part of council’s

promise to visit each of the municipality’s districts. Monday’s meeting took place at the Goshen Community Centre. Weir said about 12 people from the district came out to attend the meeting, adding public attendance is what he and the rest of council were hoping for.

Following the meeting, Weir said council stayed around a bit to hear from residents about the area, the activities held in the district, and the importance of local volunteers. He said they learned a fair amount about the district, noting he is looking forward to next Month’s meeting taking place in Indian Harbour lake. At that point, said Weir, they should have a full schedule of when council will hit the other districts.