District One Special Election in Inverness County to Feature Three Candidates

Three people are in the running for the vacant District One seat on Inverness County Council. Yesterday was the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for the March 5th Special Election.

Seeking the council seat are Claude P. Poirier, Joseph Christopher Poirier and Gaeten Francois Boudreau.

The seat became vacant when incumbent Alfred Poirier retired from municipal politics at the end of December, citing family and work obligations.

The March Special Election will utilize electronic voting only.