District St. Mary’s Honours First Responders at a Recognition Awards Night

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s hosted its annual first responders recognition awards night Monday evening at the Sherbrooke Village Exhibition Centre.

There were 34 awards handed out, with EHS, Police and firefighters receiving recognition. All were nominated by their respective chiefs.

Recognized for Outstanding Service from the Ecum Secum Fire Brigade were Blair Fleet, Chelsea Hermann, Claude Bezanson, Danny Hape, Jesse Pye, Lawrence Fleet, Ronald Bezanson, Susan Fleet, Tiffany Pye and Wesley Fleet. Susan Fleet was also recognized for 40 years of service to the brigade.

Evan Tibbo and Tony Hiscock of the Liscomb Volunteer Fire Department received awards for 10 years of service.

Danny Baird was recognized for 20 years service with the St. Mary’s District Fireman’s Association.

A number of members of the Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department were honoured for service ranging from 10 to 50 years. Recognized for 10 years service were Adam Young, Christopher Fraser, Chrissy Rudolph, Glenda Mills, Laura Banks, Rod Dunbar and Teddy Stevens. Twenty year service recipents included Andrew Kaiser, Corey Worth, Kenneth Pye and Kevin Rudolph. Darrell Beaver was recognized for 30 years service, while David Kaiser and Farlie Carroll received awards for being with the department for 40 years. Two members were handed awards for 50 years service, Christopher Fraser Senior and Donnie Fraser.

Kenneth Pye of Ground Search and Rescue was honoured for 20 years service, Paramedic Shawn Mills for 30 years and the RCMP’s D’Arcy Doucette for 20 years.