During Tuesday’s meeting of Antigonish County Council, Warden Owen McCarron mentionedattending a meeting with the mayor of Antigonish and members of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation. One of the topics McCarron mentioned is the recruitment of doctors to the area.

McCarron said he feels it’s important for the county and town to take a proactive role and look at the importance of showcasing the community. McCarron said the discussion started a couple of months ago and they are getting themselves prepared.

McCarron said council sees doctor recruitment as an ongoing item, noting with recruitment, there is always competition. He said there are plenty of things to showcase in the town and county.