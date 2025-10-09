Docu-Series “The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills” to be Shown at a Public Screening

A docu-series on a century-old ghost story in Antigonish County will receive a public screening Friday night at St. FX University’s Schwartz Auditorium.

“The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills” debuted on Bell Fibe TV in January.

The producer of the series is Mariah MacDonald, a St. Andrews native, who grew up hearing the many stories of unexplained fires and other occurances at the home of Alexander and Mary MacDonald and their 16-year-old adopted daughter Mary-Ellen.

MacDonald says it’s a story that gained international attention.

MacDonald says the four-part series will be shown in its entirety Friday night. The first three segments are 15 minutes long and the fourth is 20 minutes.

Following the show, there will be a question and answer session.