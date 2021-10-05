Documentation for Out of Province COVID-19 Vaccines Accepted For Nova Scotia Proof of Vaccination

Nova Scotians can now add COVID-19 vaccines they received outside the province or through a workplace vaccination program to their Nova Scotia proof of vaccination.

Original records from where they are vaccinated are acceptable, but the standard Nova Scotia format is preferred because it’s easier for businesses and organizations in places where proof of vaccination is required for entry.

You can submit your information to novascotia.ca/vaccineentry. When you post your info, include your proof of vaccination for each dose, your health card and government-issued identification.

It will take up to three weeks to get your updated proof of vaccination from the province, because it must be verified. It may take longer if more information is needed.