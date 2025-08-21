Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish looks to Enroll 50 More Children By the end of 2025

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish is hoping to enroll 50 more children by the end of the year.

Starting in 1988 in her home state of Tennessee, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a free book giving program, which sees kids get books for free until their fifth birthday. It came to Canada in 2006, and started in Antigonish in March of 2023, with the first books going out in April. The ABC for Kids Society was started by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish in order to help deliver the program.

Kathleen Robertson, chair of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish, said 948 children already enrolled in the program since April of 2023, with around 650 children still active. The program issued over 16,800 books so far.

Robertson thanked the nurses at the St. Martha`s Regional Hospital children`s ward for putting flyers for the program into packages given to new moms. People can register online at antigonishimaginationlibrary.com