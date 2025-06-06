Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish To Receive National Attention

It’s a big recognition for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Antigonish.

Kathleen Robertson, chair of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish, said Jeanne Smitiuch the national director of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, invited the Antigonish group to be featured in Smitiuch’s presentation about the expanded Canadian program. The presentation is set to take place at the Dolly Parton Homecoming, a global virtual event June 17-19.

904 children in Antigonish Town and County have signed up for the program, with 640 children still active, with over 14,000 books going out to local children. Robertson also noted that thanks to STFX students, they now have a website antigonishimaginationlibrary.com

People can sign up for the program on the website, and Robertson suggested people who sign up on their cell phone use capital letters and a space when entering their postal code.