Dolly Parton Imagination Library continues to flourish in Antigonish

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library continues to grow in Antigonish.

Kathleen Robertson, chair of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish, said the local initiative has helped mail 14,897 books to around 900 local children. 636 children are still receiving books with 264 kids graduating out of the program.

Starting in 1988 in her home state of Tennessee, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a free book giving program, which sees kids get books for free until their fifth birthday. It came to Canada in 2006, and started in Antigonish in March of 2023, with the first books going out in April. The ABC for Kids Society was started by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish in order to help deliver the program.

Robertson said Antigonish is quickly becoming known as the little place that reads.