Don Biederman Replica Race Car coming to Riverside This Season

The Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series Presented by Kimco will see a new “old” race car this summer.

\Patty Lawrence, created a replica of one of the most recognizable race cars in Canadian stock car racing history, ‘Daytona’ Don Biederman’s Petty blue #43 1972 Chevy Nova. In it, Biederman won crown jewel races in Canada and the United States.

In a racing career that spanned three decades, Biederman was a two-time winner of the River Glade International in New Brunswick, a three-time winner of the Riverside 250 (now known as the IWK 250).

Fans can see the #43 Biederman Nova with Lawrence behind the wheel at Hot Rod Classics races throughout the Maritimes this summer and fall. After Lake Doucette this weekend, they’ll be Riverside International Speedway in James River on September 6.