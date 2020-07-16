Don Hussher enters Mayoralty Race in Trenton

A town councillor says he is running for mayor.

During a meeting of Trenton Town Council Tuesday night, Don Hussher announced he will run

for mayor in the upcoming municipal election. Hussher, who served 15 years on council, says he thought about running in the past but felt it wasn’t fair to try and work both his job and sit as mayor. Now that he is retired, after 44 years in law enforcement, he wants to continue serving the community.

Hussher said there were a number of issues over the past four years where he feels the town could have been better represented. In particular, he mentioned user fees and high tax rates.

The next Nova Scotia Municipal election is set for October 17.