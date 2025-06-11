Donnie Grant Steps Down as Head Coach of the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs has announced the resignation of head coach Donnie Grant.

A release from the team states Grant was an integral part of the Junior B Bulldog hockey program over the past six years, bringing passion, leadership, and commitment to the team. With Grant behind the bench, the Bulldogs earned earning three provincial titles, four Don Johnson Cup appearances, and three Atlantic titles.

Beyond the wins, the release states Grant helped shape a culture built on hard work, sportsmanship, and team character.

The release also states Grant stepped away from coaching to spend more time with his young children as they begin their own journey in sports, with the team stating they are sad to see him go but fully support his decision and are grateful for the incredible legacy he leaves behind.

The team will announce plans for the recruitment of a new head coach soon.