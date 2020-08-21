Donnie MacDonald running for county council

Donnie MacDonald is seeking a fifth term on Antigonish County Council. Having served the past 20 years, he feels well-positioned to serve the communities of District 2, which includes North Grant, Cloverville, Fairmont, and along Highway 337 from Lakevale to Antigonish Landing.

During MacDonald’s last term on County Council, 14 units of affordable housing were created. He said it was the result of many years of collaboration between the County of Antigonish and the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, with MacDonald representing the County and advocating for the housing initiative. Another 12-unit project is planned within the next year or two, and MacDonald is keen to continue helping to create good-quality housing for Antigonish Town and County.

Under MacDonald’s watch in the past four years, municipal water services came to North Grant, and curb and gutter and repaving work are nearing completion on Mount Cameron.

MacDonald notes he is proud of the economic development work that Council has done in collaboration with Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. He says he is dedicated to his role on council and is eager to represent District 2 and wants to advance the well-being of the entire county.