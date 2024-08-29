Donnie Parker Seeks District 7 Seat on Pictou County Council

Donnie Parker announced his candidacy for Councillor in District 7 for the Municipality of Pictou County, stating he is eager to represent residents and bring forward their concerns to County Council.

Born and raised in Pictou County, Parker started at the Northern Pulp mill in 1984 where he also served as union steward before retiring in 2017. He served as the volunteer Treasurer of the West River Fire Department for fourteen years retiring in 2020. He also volunteered at the Pictou North Colchester Exhibition and as an organizer and participant in many political campaigns.

He said he looks forward to meeting the residents of the communities of District 7, adding he plans to visit as many doorsteps as possible over the next few weeks