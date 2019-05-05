Dorrington Wins Ward One Byelection in New Glasgow

A retired teacher and education administrator is the new councillor for Ward One in New Glasgow. Jocelyn Dorrington, whose father Francis was a Ward One councillor for more than 20 years, won Saturday’s by-election with 226 votes. Former town councillor Henderson Paris came second with 189. Russell Borden Jr. was third with 117 votes, while Sharon MacLean garnered 82 votes. The seat was formerly held by Troy MacCulloch, who stepped down to become the CAO of a municipality in Alberta.
