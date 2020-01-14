Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Clyde Teasdale's bus serving École acadienne de Pomquet will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Antigonish County Council urges residents to review Property...8:51 am | Read Full Article
The assessment are out and Antigonish County Council wants residents to give them a look. Property Valuation Services Corporation mailed out property assessments on Monday and residents have around 30 days to appeal the assessments. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council wants to encourage residents to go over their assessments and make sure they are current […]
Antigonish County receives Comments from area residents on C...8:25 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish County Warden says he’s received feedback from residents and business owners regarding recent changes to the Beech Hill Trunk 4 Intersection. On January 3, the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal announced the closure of a section of Trunk 4 from South River Road to Beech Hill Road in Antigonish County, […]
Basketball’s Bonnick, Nava named St. FX Athletes of the Week7:49 am | Read Full Article
First year Basketball players have swept St. FX Athletes of the Week honours. The female athlete of the week, is X-Women Basketball forward Marley Bonnick. Bonnick was the leading scorer in the game in StFX’s 65-46 win over Dalhousie on Thursday. She scored 19 points and added 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 steals. Bonnick […]