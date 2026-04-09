Doug Chiasson to seek PC nomination in the riding Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay

Doug Chiasson announced his intention to seek the Progressive Conservative nomination in the new provincial riding of Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay.

Chiasson stated he is committed to ensuring that Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay is a place for families to grow and thrive while preserving the unique cultures of the region.

Chiasson has over 10 years in marine resource management and environmental sustainability, and previously led a fisheries development program for an international NGO, advised the Premier and Minister of Francophone Affairs of Manitoba, and was a senior advisor to the federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, as well as three ministers responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the federal Minister for La Francophonie.

A founding member of Canada’s Wildlife Conservation Partners, he previously served on the Board of the Margaree Area Development Association, and the joint pastoral council of the Margaree Family of Catholic Churches.