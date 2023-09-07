Doug Patterson becomes New CAO of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s

The new chief administrative officer for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is already impressed with the area.

Doug Patterson, an Ontario native, began serving as the CAO for St. Mary’s on September 5. Patterson comes to the area after serving in various roles with the Municipality of the County of Annapolis since 2020, including a stint as Interim CAO which ended in May.

Even though it’s only been a few days, Patterson said St. Mary’s is an amazing place with a lot of opportunity and an enthusiastic population. On the government side of things, Patterson said the municipality is working hard to do a good job for local residents, which he said helps makes for an exciting assignment.

Patterson replaced former CAO Marissa Jordan who resigned from the post in April.