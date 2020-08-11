Tim Horton's
Advertisement

Dowling Re-Offers in Inverness County’s District 6

This entry was posted in News on .
Councillor John Dowling is re-offering for District 6 in the Municipality of Inverness County for the upcoming Municipal Election on October 17th.

Dowling has been a voice on council over the last term and was involved in many positive changes taking place in Inverness County. Dowling says there is more work to be done and wants to further contribute to the area and its residents.