Once again, New Glasgow council is turning over downtown parking meters to charity. In the past, money from meters collected during the month of December have gone to charities ranging from the Pictou County Fuel Fund to the local food bank. This year, the meter money will go to Viola’s Place, the local homeless shelter.
Councillor Fred El-Haddad has appointed New Glasgow's new Deputy Mayor. El-Haddad was chosen at last night's regular meeting of Town Council. His term runs until October 31st, 2021.
A leader in Maritime motorsports has died. Ernie MacLean, the founder and long-time President of the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame passed away on Wednesday. He was 84. MacLean's career in racing spanned more than six decades. He and his wife Winona operated New Brunswick's River Glade Speedway from 1964 until 1994.