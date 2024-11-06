Dr. Agnes Calliste Academic and Cultural Centre opens at St. FX University

St. FX University’s new Black Student Success Centre officially opened on Monday. Located in Mount St. Bernard, Room 225, it has been named the Dr. Agnes Calliste Academic and Cultural Centre.

It is named after after a sociology professor who spent almost 30 years at St. FX. As the university’s Black Student Advisor, Dr. Calliste provided academic support to many students, and aided the Brothers and Sisters of the African Diaspora student society. Calliste also organized events on campus including Kwanzaa celebrations, Martin Luther King Junior Day and African Heritage Month activities. Her research also covered such areas as African-Canadian railway porters and Canadian-Caribbean nurses.

Major funders to the centre include the Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment and the McCall MacBain Foundation.