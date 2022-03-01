Dr. Amanda Cockshutt named St. FX Academic Vice President and Provost

StFX University announced Dr. Amanda Cockshutt as the Academic Vice President and Provost

at the school, effective May 1, 2021.

Cockshutt comes to the university from Mount Allison University where she served as the Dean of Science and Graduate Studies. She served in several leadership positions during her tenure at Mount A , including Head of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

She is a scholar of biochemistry with a research focus on the molecular biology of marine picocyanobacteria, and received multiple teaching awards in her university career.

Through her career path, Cockshutt maintained an active research program with numerous publications and citations.