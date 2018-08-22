Dr. Donald Abelson appointed Founding Director of Brian Mulroney Institute of Government

A specialist in Canadian-American relations, US Politics and US foreign policy has been named

the founding Director of St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the inaugural ECN Capital Chair in Canada-US Relations. Dr. Donald Abelson comes to St. FX from Western University in London, Ontario where spent the past 25 years in a variety of roles including professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, Director of the Centre for American Studies and Director of the Canada-US Institute.

He is also the author of nine books, more than four dozen articles and chapters that focus on think tanks, free trade, environmental cooperation and foreign policy