Dr. J. H. Gillis Royals and Dalbrae Dragons win Provincial Female Hockey Titles

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals Female Hockey team won the D1 Championship in Lower Sackville. They defeated the host Woodlawn Panthers 2-1.

Lead by Layla Austen with 2 goals and back stopped by Abby Reid with 35 saves in net.

This is the first D1 Championship for the girls hockey program (two previously won at the D2 level), and first D1 Championship for the school since the boys team won a provincial hockey title in 2011.