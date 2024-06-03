Dr. JH Gillis and Saint Andrew Junior School Track and Field Teams both Record Strong Showings at Provincials

Athletes from Dr JH Gillis Regional High School competed at SSNS Track and Field Provincials in Sydney over the weekend.

All athletes did very well in both their individual events and team relays. Medal winners included: Calder MacKenzie gold in 3000m & silver in 1500m Jeremy Palamarek gold in shot put and bronze in discus Zoe Landry silver in 100m, 200m & long jump Sarah Wallace silver in 800m, 1500m & 3000m Conlan MacKenzie silver in 3000m, & bronze in 1500m Senior Girls silver in 4x100m relay & bronze in 4x400m relay

St Andrew Junior School Track and Field Team were crowned Provincial Champions over the weekend.

The Team won 7 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals. They had enough team points to win all three banners