Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School announces Curricular and Extracurricular Awards

Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School hosted its Curricular and extracurricular awards night on Tuesday evening.

Owen Juurlink and Madison MacLellan received the SSNS student exemplary award, while coach Kohlin Rassenberg received SSNS outstanding service award.

Violet Boyd and Colby Wasson received the SSNS Grade 9 good sport awards, while Sadie Delorey and Calder MacKenzie received the Junior Athletes of the year award.

SSNS Ron O’Flaherty Scholar awards went to Cameron Bell and Julia M. MacDonald, while the Angus Kell Awards went to Lily Keay and Mya Artibello, and Cameron Bell and Owen Juurlink.

Myers Hayne was named male athlete of the year while Anna Robinson and Bryn Canning received the female athlete of the year award.