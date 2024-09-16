Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School Girls Vollebay, hosts Tip Off Tournament and Fundraiser Tournament over the Weekend

It was a big weekend of volleyball at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High school for the Varsity Girls team, their Alumni and Coach Joe Duggan.

On Friday and Saturday the Royals hosted their tip off tournament with CEC and Hants East taking Gold and Silver.

On Sunday, the Royals hosted the 1st Annual Alumni Fundraiser tournament with 5 teams and over 30 former players in attendance. Team Isenor took home the trophy, but not before long time volleyball coach Joe Duggan was surprised with being presented as the 2024 Inductee to Antigonish’s Fence of Fame on the Challenger baseball field by Randy Crouse.

Volleyball Nova Scotia Board President Paul Worden was also in attendance and added a second announcement that Duggan will also be inducted to Volleyball Nova Scotia’s Hall of Fame later this fall.

The Royals next see action this weekend in Truro as they travel to CEC to take part in their 25 team tournament.