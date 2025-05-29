Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School Hosts Relay for St. Martha’s, a fund-raiser for the Inpatient Pediatric Unit at St. Martha’s Hospital

Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish is hosting a Relay for St. Martha’s, a fundraising event for a new pediatric procedure room on the Inpatient pediatric unit at the local hospital. the room will provide a safe and dedicated space for kids who may be undergoing treatments or interventions.

Olivia MacDonald, a DR. JH Gillis student and co-organizer for the Relay for St. Martha’s, said the school previously took part in Relay for Life events, with the money raised going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The goal is to raise $50,000 with the money going directory to St. Martha’s. There will still be a relay at the football field, and a barbeque throughout the school day on June 5.